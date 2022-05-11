American Century Companies Inc. Sells 20,193 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,091 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 20,193 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.5% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.2% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 75,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 6.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SK Telecom Co.Ltd alerts:

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $29.46. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $50.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.71.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (Get Rating)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom Co.Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.