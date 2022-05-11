American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 134.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 577.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Incyte by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on INCY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink cut Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.92.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $76.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $61.91 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.25.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $733.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.54 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 29.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 99,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.07 per share, with a total value of $6,793,386.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total value of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 711,335 shares of company stock worth $49,689,821. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

