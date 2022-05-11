Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Old Republic International by 64.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.91%.

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven R. Walker bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,095 shares of company stock valued at $99,404. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

