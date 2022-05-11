Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EGLE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,263 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 705,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,594,000 after buying an additional 56,014 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $63.15 on Wednesday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $36.18 and a one year high of $72.24. The company has a market cap of $860.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.03.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 33.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.22%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

In related news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 29,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $1,991,978.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,634.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,718 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.