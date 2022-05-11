Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lemonade Inc. offers homeowners and renters insurance principally in the United States and contents and liability insurance primarily in Germany and the Netherlands, through its full-stack insurance carriers. Lemonade Inc. is based in New York. “

LMND has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lemonade from $43.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lemonade from $74.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.50.

LMND stock opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.04. Lemonade has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $115.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average is $36.10.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $44.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.25 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 187.93% and a negative return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.81) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lemonade will post -5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

