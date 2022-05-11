Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $296.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

LFUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $305.75.

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $253.01 on Tuesday. Littelfuse has a 1-year low of $223.31 and a 1-year high of $334.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.05 and a 200 day moving average of $275.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $623.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 15.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 15.40%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 361.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 2,055.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

