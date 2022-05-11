Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing therapies for rare neurological disorders. Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of HRMY stock opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.62. Harmony Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 30,177 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $1,573,428.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,854,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,965,026.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andreas Wicki sold 92,501 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $3,722,240.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 685,752 shares of company stock worth $30,841,465. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

