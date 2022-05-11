aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com lowered aTyr Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, aTyr Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $3.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $13.10.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at $148,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About aTyr Pharma (Get Rating)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase II clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.