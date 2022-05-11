908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “908 Devices Inc. is a purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis. It conducts research, designs and manufactures products of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation and machine learning. 908 Devices Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of 908 Devices stock opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $553.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day moving average is $21.27. 908 Devices has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $47.16. The company has a quick ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 17.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 52.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that 908 Devices will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 908 Devices news, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $296,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $399,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,829 shares of company stock worth $1,560,557 over the last quarter. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 35.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,109,000 after purchasing an additional 867,014 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,477,000 after purchasing an additional 727,729 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 1,486.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 592,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after purchasing an additional 555,162 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 16.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,482,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,210,000 after purchasing an additional 486,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 137.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 572,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 331,079 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

