International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Money Express Inc. offer wire transfer and other processing services to customers through network of sending and paying agents located primarily in the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as well as throughout Latin America. International Money Express Inc., formerly known as FinTech Acquisition Corp. II, is headquartered in Miami, Florida. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on IMXI. JMP Securities lifted their target price on International Money Express from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Money Express from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on International Money Express from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Money Express currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.70.

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. International Money Express has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $22.86. The company has a market capitalization of $758.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.33.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. International Money Express had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $127.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 150,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $2,661,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its holdings in International Money Express by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in International Money Express in the third quarter worth about $816,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in International Money Express by 9.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in International Money Express by 273.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 31,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Money Express in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

