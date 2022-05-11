G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies which address significant unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of CDK4/6, Trilaciclib (G1T28), G1T38 and G1T48. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

GTHX stock opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $24.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.04. The company has a market capitalization of $241.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 5.96.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.17). G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.75% and a negative net margin of 708.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 23.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 142.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after buying an additional 335,635 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 47.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 19,229 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 29.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.89% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

