LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legalzoom.com, Inc. provides legal services. The Company focuses on forming business, corporate changes, filings, business compliance, trademark, patent, copyright, taxes, licenses, permits, agreements and additional services. Legalzoom.com Inc. is based in Glendale, United States. “

LZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. LegalZoom.com has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $40.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $16.61.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $142.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.70 million. LegalZoom.com’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LegalZoom.com will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 12,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $192,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 5,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $84,766.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,673 shares of company stock valued at $927,946.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

