Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kronos Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics designed to transform patient outcomes by targeting dysregulated transcription. Kronos Bio Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, Calif. “

KRON has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kronos Bio from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Kronos Bio in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

KRON stock opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.48. Kronos Bio has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts predict that Kronos Bio will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Kronos Bio by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Kronos Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

