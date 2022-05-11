Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intapp Inc. is a provider of industry-specific, cloud-based software solutions which enable connected professional and financial services firms. Intapp Inc. is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of INTA stock opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.18. Intapp has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 97,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 103.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the first quarter worth $505,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 621,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,638,000 after buying an additional 62,501 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

