Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company. It operates principally in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong and Brazil. Integral Ad Science Holding LLC is based in New York. “

IAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised Integral Ad Science from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Integral Ad Science from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.20.

NASDAQ:IAS opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.31. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $10.35 and a 52-week high of $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $102.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.71 million. Analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAS. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 2nd quarter worth about $690,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,106,000.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

