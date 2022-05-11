LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is a genome editing company. It focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with significant unmet medical needs. The company’s technology platform consists of GeneRide(TM). LogicBio Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LOGC. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on LogicBio Therapeutics from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair raised LogicBio Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LogicBio Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.15.

LOGC stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. LogicBio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.51.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. LogicBio Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.00% and a negative net margin of 739.91%. Equities analysts forecast that LogicBio Therapeutics will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 270.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $58,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues.

