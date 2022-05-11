Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $41.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29. Kontoor Brands has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.72.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $679.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.65 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 138.25%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 93,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 39.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after purchasing an additional 183,630 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 22,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 31.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,040,000 after purchasing an additional 130,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

