Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Identiv from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Identiv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Identiv in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of INVE opened at $11.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $261.83 million, a PE ratio of 586.50 and a beta of 1.71. Identiv has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $28.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.45 million. Identiv had a return on equity of 1.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Identiv will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 3,301 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $38,786.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,594,008 shares in the company, valued at $30,479,594. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Kremen sold 22,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $424,558.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 287,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,873,982. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 47.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 151.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 377.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

