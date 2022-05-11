Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on INSM. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of INSM opened at $18.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Insmed has a 12 month low of $17.08 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.28.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. Insmed had a negative net margin of 217.35% and a negative return on equity of 87.87%. The company had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Insmed’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Insmed will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 367.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

