Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KLIC. StockNews.com cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.40.

KLIC stock opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.54. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.30. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.48. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $384.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 13.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Chin Hu Lim purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3,903.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,045,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,581 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,162,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,602,000 after acquiring an additional 962,656 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30,848.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 764,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,551,000 after acquiring an additional 761,953 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,062,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,315,000 after acquiring an additional 523,997 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth $28,639,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

