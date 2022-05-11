Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Stock Holdings Lifted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Haynes International worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Haynes International by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 199,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HAYN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Haynes International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Haynes International from $41.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HAYN stock opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. Haynes International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $49.76. The company has a market cap of $451.89 million, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Haynes International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.29%.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

