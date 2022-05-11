American Century Companies Inc. Has $996,000 Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 23.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 66.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 405 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.23, for a total value of $211,098.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,677.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,054 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.39, for a total transaction of $513,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $5,596,427 in the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CHE opened at $501.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $539.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $493.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.32. Chemed had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 41.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

