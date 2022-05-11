American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,480 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in FS Bancorp were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSBW. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $807,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 98.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,205,000 after purchasing an additional 217,505 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 103.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 109.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 173,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 90,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 83.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 68,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $117,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.81 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.60. The firm has a market cap of $237.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 25.20%. As a group, equities analysts expect that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSBW. StockNews.com lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

