American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 94,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after buying an additional 20,802 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other Loews news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 1,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $80,825.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $261,576.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,042 over the last 90 days. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:L opened at $62.73 on Wednesday. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $68.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.85.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 6.47%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

