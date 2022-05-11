Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,899 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KEMX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 55.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:KEMX opened at $26.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.58. KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KEMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.