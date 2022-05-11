American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 59,595 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,595 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 9,402,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,796 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 117,286,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,502,116 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 208,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ambev by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Ambev by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,366 shares during the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.99. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $3.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Ambev had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 15.68%. Analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

