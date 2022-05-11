Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Barnes Group worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,391,000 after buying an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 782,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,674,000 after buying an additional 83,837 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 407,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after buying an additional 45,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after buying an additional 162,033 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1,497.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 359,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,984,000 after buying an additional 336,592 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barnes Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

NYSE:B opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. Barnes Group Inc. has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.08.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $312.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.54 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

