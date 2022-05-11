American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 5,613 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 112.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,614 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 382.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Citrix Systems by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CTXS opened at $100.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.07 and a 12-month high of $121.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 0.04.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTXS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

