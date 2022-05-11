American Century Companies Inc. Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,089,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $619,206,000 after buying an additional 180,439 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 70.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,331,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,596,224 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,909,000 after acquiring an additional 62,434 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Lamb Weston by 33.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,584,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,611,000 after acquiring an additional 644,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

NYSE LW opened at $62.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.26. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $85.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 66.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 61.64%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

