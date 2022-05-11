Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 14,577 Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 316.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,577 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,438,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 110.8% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 34,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 18,175 shares in the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000.

REMX stock opened at $87.79 on Wednesday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $127.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.29.

