American Century Companies Inc. Invests $995,000 in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.10% of Ryerson as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Ryerson by 135.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ryerson during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Ryerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ryerson by 400.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYI stock opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $44.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.68.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.35. Ryerson had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 90.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

