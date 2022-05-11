American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Canon were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Canon by 6.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,042,000 after purchasing an additional 83,300 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Canon during the third quarter worth $32,723,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Canon by 18.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 939,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 148,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Canon by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 881,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,481,000 after purchasing an additional 42,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Canon by 24.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 569,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,879,000 after purchasing an additional 110,796 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAJ. StockNews.com downgraded Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Canon stock opened at $23.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.67. Canon Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

