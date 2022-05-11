Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $110.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.07. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $188.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.60 and a 200-day moving average of $144.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 74.09%.

In other news, Director J David Wargo purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $132.15 per share, for a total transaction of $303,945.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LBRDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $242.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.