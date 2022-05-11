American Century Companies Inc. Has $991,000 Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,111,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 0.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 79,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,260,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MGM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,513,350 shares of company stock worth $203,076,165. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $36.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $35.01 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 2.18.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.32%.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

