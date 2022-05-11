Robert Alan Hickey Sells 2,500 Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Stock

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $42,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,436,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BWMN stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 226.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.77.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.07%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 22.9% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 860,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after buying an additional 160,003 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 759,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,443,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 244.9% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 712,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after buying an additional 506,215 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 163,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BWMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bowman Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

