Tethys Petroleum Purchases 48,000 Shares of Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Stock

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL – Get Rating) insider Tethys Petroleum acquired 48,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$40,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 291,360 shares in the company, valued at C$247,656.

Tethys Petroleum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 29th, Tethys Petroleum acquired 3,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.82 per share, with a total value of C$2,460.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Tethys Petroleum purchased 10,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.88 per share, with a total value of C$8,800.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Tethys Petroleum purchased 2,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.89 per share, with a total value of C$2,215.00.

Tethys Petroleum Limited has a 12-month low of C$0.01 and a 12-month high of C$0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02.

Tethys Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on projects in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. The Company’s principal activity is the acquisition of, and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The Company operates through three segments: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

