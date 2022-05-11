Glenn M. Hickman Acquires 11,070 Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) COO Glenn M. Hickman purchased 11,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $27,453.60. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 96,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ WRAP opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $87.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.73% and a negative net margin of 314.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRAP. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 37,186 shares in the last quarter. 14.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on Wrap Technologies from $6.25 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Maxim Group cut Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

About Wrap Technologies (Get Rating)

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 150, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges a Kevlar cord to restrain noncompliant individuals from a range of 10-25 feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.