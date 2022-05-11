Glenn M. Hickman Acquires 11,070 Shares of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) COO Glenn M. Hickman purchased 11,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $27,453.60. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 96,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ WRAP opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $87.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52.
Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.73% and a negative net margin of 314.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on Wrap Technologies from $6.25 to $5.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Maxim Group cut Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.
About Wrap Technologies (Get Rating)
Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 150, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges a Kevlar cord to restrain noncompliant individuals from a range of 10-25 feet.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wrap Technologies (WRAP)
- 3 Reasons Why Hostess Brands Could Be a Sweet Addition to Your Watchlist
- XPO Logistics Is A Logical Choice For Investors
- 3 Online Education Stocks Investors Should Study
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.