Brian E. Donley Purchases 3,000 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Stock

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) CFO Brian E. Donley bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,250.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $6.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.27. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $5.82 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.67). Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 28.63% and a negative net margin of 28.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -1.40%.

SVC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVC. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

