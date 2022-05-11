Cannell Capital Llc Buys 7,094 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc acquired 7,094 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $16,387.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,207,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,409,334.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 6th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $24,200.00.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 20,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cannell Capital Llc bought 5,429 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $13,463.92.

On Monday, April 25th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 1,704 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $4,754.16.

On Friday, April 22nd, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 1,555 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,431.75.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 206 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $595.34.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 33,400 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $96,192.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $73,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 2,829 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $8,939.64.

On Thursday, March 31st, Cannell Capital Llc bought 21,893 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,460.07.

NASDAQ STIM opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 33.24% and a negative net margin of 56.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,085,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,678,000 after purchasing an additional 772,665 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 279,220 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,842,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 79,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 22,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 880,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 150,212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

