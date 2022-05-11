Brendan Sheehey Sells 10,477 Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) General Counsel Brendan Sheehey sold 10,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $42,536.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 207,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,024.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of HNST stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $303.06 million and a P/E ratio of -7.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82. The Honest Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Honest had a negative return on equity of 51.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. Honest’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
HNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Honest from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Honest from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honest currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.43.
Honest Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.
