Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Director Buys $25,225.20 in Stock

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) Director Maureen Mitchell purchased 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.51 per share, with a total value of $25,225.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,870.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of WBS opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.45. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $65.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.28.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

WBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James raised Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 31.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,767,000 after buying an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Webster Financial by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 199,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 28.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

