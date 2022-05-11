Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey Acquires 1,000 Shares

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.70 per share, with a total value of $36,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 22nd, John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey bought 1,000 shares of Argan stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.97 per share, with a total value of $36,970.00.

Argan stock opened at $35.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.88. The company has a market capitalization of $533.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.55. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $53.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Argan by 1,153.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Argan by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Argan by 38.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,168 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Argan by 63.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Argan by 100.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Argan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Argan (Get Rating)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

