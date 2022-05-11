Insider Selling: The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) EVP Sells 10,092 Shares of Stock

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) EVP Glenn Klages sold 10,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $40,973.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,858.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

HNST stock opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The Honest Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. Honest had a negative return on equity of 51.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HNST. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Honest from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Honest from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Honest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HNST. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honest in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honest by 158.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 21,373 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

