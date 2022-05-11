Luxor Capital Group, Lp Sells 4,900 Shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Stock

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 4,900 shares of Five Point stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $28,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,104 shares in the company, valued at $631,996.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Luxor Capital Group, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Five Point alerts:

On Monday, May 9th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,000 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $27,400.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 8,784 shares of Five Point stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $53,055.36.

On Monday, April 18th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 5,700 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total value of $33,402.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 13,400 shares of Five Point stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $80,936.00.

Shares of NYSE:FPH opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $8.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.47 million, a PE ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $182.22 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPH. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point in the first quarter worth about $4,284,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Five Point by 9.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,913,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,476,000 after purchasing an additional 433,471 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Point in the fourth quarter worth about $2,350,000. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Point in the fourth quarter worth about $1,549,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Five Point by 197.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 329,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 218,347 shares during the period. 34.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Five Point Company Profile (Get Rating)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.