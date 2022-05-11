Robert Kaloustian Sells 2,066 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) insider Robert Kaloustian sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $39,068.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,226.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.90. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $72.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 43.96% and a negative return on equity of 41.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

