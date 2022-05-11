Richard Prior Purchases 500 Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Director Richard Prior acquired 500 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$70.00 per share, with a total value of C$35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$796,250.

TSE:TRP opened at C$69.87 on Wednesday. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of C$57.71 and a one year high of C$74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$68.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$71.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$65.79.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$1.06. The business had revenue of C$3.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4500001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TRP shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$70.50.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

