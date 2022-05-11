Edward L. Kuntz Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Stock

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) Director Edward L. Kuntz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $20,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,166 shares in the company, valued at $136,975.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SLNG opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a market cap of $74.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 10.15%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SLNG Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Stabilis Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Stabilis Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Stabilis Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

About Stabilis Solutions (Get Rating)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.