Edward L. Kuntz Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Stock

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) Director Edward L. Kuntz acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $20,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,166 shares in the company, valued at $136,975.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
SLNG opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. Stabilis Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.97. The company has a market cap of $74.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.58.
Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 13.28% and a negative net margin of 10.15%.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Stabilis Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Stabilis Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.
About Stabilis Solutions (Get Rating)
Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.
