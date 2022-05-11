Cannell Capital Llc Acquires 10,000 Shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $24,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,200,410 shares in the company, valued at $7,744,992.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cannell Capital Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neuronetics alerts:

On Monday, May 9th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 7,094 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $16,387.14.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 20,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $49,400.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cannell Capital Llc bought 5,429 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $13,463.92.

On Monday, April 25th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 1,704 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,754.16.

On Friday, April 22nd, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 1,555 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $4,431.75.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 206 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $595.34.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 33,400 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $96,192.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Cannell Capital Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $73,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Cannell Capital Llc bought 2,829 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $8,939.64.

On Thursday, March 31st, Cannell Capital Llc purchased 21,893 shares of Neuronetics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $65,460.07.

STIM stock opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.95. Neuronetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The stock has a market cap of $62.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Neuronetics ( NASDAQ:STIM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 56.39% and a negative return on equity of 33.24%. The company had revenue of $15.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIM. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 223.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Neuronetics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 469.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neuronetics (Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.