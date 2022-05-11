John Janedis Buys 7,000 Shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Stock

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) CFO John Janedis bought 7,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.94 per share, with a total value of $20,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FUBO opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $620.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24. fuboTV Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $35.10.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.10). fuboTV had a negative net margin of 59.50% and a negative return on equity of 66.29%. The company had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. fuboTV’s quarterly revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FUBO shares. Roth Capital downgraded fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.50 to $4.25 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded fuboTV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stephens started coverage on fuboTV in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on fuboTV from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUBO. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in fuboTV by 121.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,667,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,860 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in fuboTV by 42.7% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,006,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,037,000 after purchasing an additional 899,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in fuboTV by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,812,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,287,000 after acquiring an additional 721,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,140,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,615,000. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

