Parisrat (Mai) Hughes Acquires 97,174 Shares of My Foodie Box Limited (ASX:MBX) Stock

My Foodie Box Limited (ASX:MBX – Get Rating) insider Parisrat (Mai) Hughes purchased 97,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$16,908.28 ($11,741.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

My Foodie Box Company Profile (Get Rating)

My Foodie Box Limited engages in food technology and logistics business in Western Australia. It operates a subscription-based e-commerce platform where customers can buy meal kits, which are then delivered to the doorstep of Western Australian households. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Maylands, Australia.

